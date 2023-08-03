The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $125.36 on Thursday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,440 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

