The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $171.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

