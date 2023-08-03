The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lifted by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.49. 14,146,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,355,659. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $156.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

