Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Thomson Reuters has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Thomson Reuters has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 3.6 %

TRI traded down $4.90 on Thursday, reaching $132.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,976. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $138.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.11 and its 200 day moving average is $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thomson Reuters

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.