Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.90-7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +8% yr/yr to $4.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.95 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Citigroup lowered Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.22.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average of $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. Timken has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Timken by 4.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Timken by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Timken by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading

