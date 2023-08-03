TL Private Wealth Grows Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

TL Private Wealth grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TL Private Wealth owned 0.88% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $19,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $19,362,720,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,304. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.18. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $46.37.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

