Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells $50,688.56 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $50,688.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,422.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Toast Price Performance

TOST stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,083,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,042. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.73. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 2,196.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOST. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toast

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.