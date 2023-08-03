Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$75.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.
Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 0.9 %
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
