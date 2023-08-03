Traders Purchase High Volume of Kenvue Call Options (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 27,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of 74% compared to the average volume of 15,655 call options.

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

Several research firms have commented on KVUE. Edward Jones started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

KVUE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.99. 16,110,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864,432. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34. Kenvue has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

