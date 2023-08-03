Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $231.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $231.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.04. The stock had a trading volume of 480,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,990. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $139.07 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

