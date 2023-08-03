Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $205.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.12. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $139.07 and a 52-week high of $208.66.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.38.

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

