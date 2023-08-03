TransAlta (TA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

TA opened at C$13.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.05. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$10.52 and a 12 month high of C$14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

TA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$16.93.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

