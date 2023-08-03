Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires 649 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.4% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.58. 1,523,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,465. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.