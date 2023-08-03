Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,820,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,396. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

