Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 526,159 shares of company stock valued at $201,367,930. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $392.30. 1,299,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,362. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $371.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.