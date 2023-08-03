Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.2% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $425.37. 670,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,340. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.26. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $328.62 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.84.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

