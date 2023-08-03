Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 354,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 1.2 %

BEPC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.33. 417,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,241. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $42.97.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 5.75%. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.72%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

