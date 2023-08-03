Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,303 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 11,303 shares during the period. Tapestry makes up approximately 0.9% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Tapestry Trading Up 2.7 %

Tapestry stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,276. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

