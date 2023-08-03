Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCLAF shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

