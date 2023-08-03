Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCLAF shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.
View Our Latest Report on Transcontinental
Transcontinental Stock Performance
About Transcontinental
Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Transcontinental
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.