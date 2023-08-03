TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 522.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in TransUnion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 434,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 68,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $568,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,335 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.51. 1,176,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,338. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

