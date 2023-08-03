Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.35

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.35 and last traded at $44.73, with a volume of 16581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.
Trend Micro Trading Down 2.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.51.
Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.10). Trend Micro had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $443.92 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trend Micro Company Profile
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
