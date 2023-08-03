Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $84.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $61.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $76.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Trex by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Trex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

