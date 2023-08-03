Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $945.00 million-$985.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.91 million. Trimble also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.57-$2.73 EPS.

TRMB stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,739. Trimble has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 9.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

