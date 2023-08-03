Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. China Renaissance upgraded Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.83.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $38.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 2.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,826,000 after buying an additional 2,823,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,047,000 after purchasing an additional 330,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,307,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,097 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after buying an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

