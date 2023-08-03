Truist Financial Increases Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $200.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.50.

CLH traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.87. 20,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.39. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $106.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $91,587.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,763.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $91,587.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,763.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at $400,503,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,891 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,615 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $129,540,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $114,248,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,045,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,014,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,267,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

