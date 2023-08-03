TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.38-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47-2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. TTEC also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-0.47 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on TTEC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

TTEC Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.82. 157,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. TTEC has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $76.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $633.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.51 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marc Holtzman acquired 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,944.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TTEC by 61.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TTEC by 702.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TTEC by 206.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 147.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Articles

