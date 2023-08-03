U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $5,124,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 53.5% during the first quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 108,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 126,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 27,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Wedbush lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USB opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

