Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,780 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,422 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,013,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,453,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,188,301. The firm has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

