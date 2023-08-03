UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UFP Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ UFPI traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.58. 125,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,227. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.90. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $103.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 348,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after acquiring an additional 172,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 256.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 853.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 119,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

