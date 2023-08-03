UGI (NYSE:UGI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UGI. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Get UGI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGI

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.32. 4,249,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,858. UGI has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.