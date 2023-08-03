United Parcel Service, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

United Parcel Service has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $11.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,862. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.24. The stock has a market cap of $155.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.96.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

