United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s previous close.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.22.

United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.08. 30,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,839. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $201.65 and a one year high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,874 shares of company stock worth $5,889,914. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,751,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 241,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,981,000 after buying an additional 1,212,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,031,000 after buying an additional 245,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,811,000 after buying an additional 98,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 665,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,061,000 after purchasing an additional 63,814 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

