Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Trading Down 8%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) was down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 808,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,139,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNIT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UNIT

Uniti Group Trading Down 10.1 %

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 507.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 289.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.