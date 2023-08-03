Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $563,250.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director David Helgason sold 12,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $563,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,393,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, July 19th, David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $528,200.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, David Helgason sold 12,500 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $543,125.00.

Shares of U stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.10. 15,380,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,596,960. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $58.63.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

