Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal Security Instruments from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $3.10 on Monday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 million, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

