Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.17

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday. The stock traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 10604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on UPBD shares. TheStreet raised Upbound Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.30 million. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.43%.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 877 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $26,994.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,002.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

