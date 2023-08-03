V.F. Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for V.F. in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VFC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Edward Jones upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on V.F.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $19.01 on Thursday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,994,000 after purchasing an additional 968,595 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 400.01%.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.