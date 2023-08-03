Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Bcwm LLC

Bcwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,438. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.2594 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

