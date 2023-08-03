Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $18,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.80. 3,437,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,330,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

