Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after buying an additional 40,651 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,030. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

