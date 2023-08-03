Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Trimmed by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $411.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.