Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 3.9% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $56.39. 2,011,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,078. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

