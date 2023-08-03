Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.6% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,779. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.82 and its 200-day moving average is $208.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

