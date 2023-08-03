Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.0% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $85,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.57 and a 200 day moving average of $140.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

