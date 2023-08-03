Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

VREX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.18 million, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $199,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,598 shares in the company, valued at $253,996.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

