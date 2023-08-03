Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 615464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

