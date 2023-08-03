Verge Market Capitalization Achieves $78.40 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Verge has a market capitalization of $78.40 million and $5.98 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,185.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00285163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.70 or 0.00773323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013786 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.00550444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00061478 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00122512 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,652,994 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

