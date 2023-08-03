Verisk Analytics, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Verisk Analytics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Verisk Analytics has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.57. The stock had a trading volume of 240,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,004. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.95. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $238.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,659,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after acquiring an additional 346,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.54.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

