Versor Investments LP Acquires 4,900 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $93.68. 802,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,986. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Profile



Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

