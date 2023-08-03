Versor Investments LP Decreases Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in WEX by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.28. 188,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.06.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,796 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,392. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

